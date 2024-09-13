MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading 0.1% Higher

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €275.30 ($302.53) and last traded at €272.90 ($299.89). Approximately 107,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €272.70 ($299.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €259.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €238.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

