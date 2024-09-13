Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Muncy Columbia Financial stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

Muncy Columbia Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

