Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading Down 4.9%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 166,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 718,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

