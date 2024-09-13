Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $124.52 million and $1.47 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,618.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00563769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00108552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00286515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00031476 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00081223 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

