Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.83

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.83 and last traded at $124.76, with a volume of 824727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Natera Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,064. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Natera by 148.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

