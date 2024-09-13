Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Up 820.0% in August

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 0.4 %

JSM stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

