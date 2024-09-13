NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 14.7% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $207.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00007185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00041489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,097,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,964,323 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,210,098,284 with 1,128,964,323 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.2157945 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $225,055,139.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.