Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday.

Evolus stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Evolus has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.06 million. Analysts predict that Evolus will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Evolus by 5,627.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,628,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

