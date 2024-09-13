Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RXST. BTIG Research boosted their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of RXST opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.22. RxSight has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RxSight news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RxSight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RxSight by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

