Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $7.25. Neonode shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 149,454 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
