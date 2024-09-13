Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $717.07 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 76.1% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $599.77 million and $717.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,645,648,720 coins and its circulating supply is 44,928,048,146 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

