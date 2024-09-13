Nervos Network (CKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $399.30 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $399.30 million and $14.62 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,642,820,054 coins and its circulating supply is 44,924,986,859 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

