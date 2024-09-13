Nestlé’s (NSRGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $103.49 on Monday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $99.02 and a 52-week high of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Nestlé by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

