NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NPWR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. NET Power has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $17.62.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NET Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $154,008.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,852 shares in the company, valued at $785,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,689. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power during the first quarter worth $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in NET Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

