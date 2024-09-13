Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $691.39 and last traded at $689.54. Approximately 355,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,746,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $686.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $659.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $298.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,048 shares of company stock worth $99,493,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,894,000. NCP Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 19,522 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

