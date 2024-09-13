New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NJR. Argus upgraded New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

