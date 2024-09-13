New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.37

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 76537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus raised shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Creative Planning grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 185,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 118,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

