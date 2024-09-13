NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading 5% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.68. 2,325,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,683,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

NXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 5,020.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,222,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905,444 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,627.2% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,278 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,341,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,430,709 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 24,083,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,127,000 after buying an additional 1,423,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 1,283,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

