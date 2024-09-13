Nexteq’s (NXQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock.

NXQ stock opened at GBX 97.01 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.91. Nexteq has a 12 month low of GBX 74.95 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of £63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

