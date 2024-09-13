Nexteq’s (NXQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock.
Nexteq Price Performance
NXQ stock opened at GBX 97.01 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.91. Nexteq has a 12 month low of GBX 74.95 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The company has a market cap of £63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.42 and a beta of 1.36.
About Nexteq
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nexteq
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.