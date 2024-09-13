Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXR.UN. National Bankshares upgraded Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexus Industrial REIT

Insider Transactions at Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 53,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$448,024.90. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$623.93 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.