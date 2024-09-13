NFT (NFT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,644.64 or 1.00020652 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

