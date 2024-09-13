Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 859 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $175.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.47. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

