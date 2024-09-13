Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,350,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,361,000 after acquiring an additional 224,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised Sweetgreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $140,447.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,913.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $140,447.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,913.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,766 shares of company stock valued at $13,727,906 over the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

SG stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

