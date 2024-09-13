Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 1,378 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,530.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,182.92.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,140.10 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.04 and a 52-week high of $2,142.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,851.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,669.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

