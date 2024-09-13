NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

