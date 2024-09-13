NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stake Lessened by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

NiSource Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

