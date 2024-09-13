Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $264.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $254.59 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

