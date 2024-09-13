Nosana (NOS) Price Tops $1.93 on Exchanges

Nosana (NOS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Nosana token can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nosana has a market capitalization of $174.97 million and $804,474.43 worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nosana has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nosana Profile

Nosana was first traded on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,742,431 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.88228792 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $932,076.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

