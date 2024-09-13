NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Up 3%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.41. 108,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 243,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.83.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.