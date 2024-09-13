Nuance Investments LLC Acquires 13,915 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $44,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $1,393,028. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 57.62%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.20.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
