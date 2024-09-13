Nuance Investments LLC Buys 178,294 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,114,475 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,294 shares during the quarter. IDACORP accounts for 3.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $103,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,700,000 after acquiring an additional 546,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 394,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 221,777 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 145,316 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,032,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 138,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 75,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $102.99 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.13. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

