Nuance Investments LLC Sells 1,648,384 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,648,384 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 66,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.28. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

