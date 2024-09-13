Nuance Investments LLC Sells 295,941 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,282,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust makes up approximately 5.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 1.12% of Northern Trust worth $191,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $87.45 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

