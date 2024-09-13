Nuance Investments LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 754,036 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $21,573,000. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

