Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $11.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.