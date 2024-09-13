Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.
Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $11.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.
Nucor Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Nucor stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
