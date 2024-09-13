NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.95. NuScale Power shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 928,282 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMR. CLSA assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,294.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock worth $761,686. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

