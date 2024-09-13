Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.14

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.95. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 36,441 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

