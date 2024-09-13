Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

Nuvve Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NVVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. 796,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 450.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,240.63%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Nuvve Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuvve Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVVE Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.21% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.