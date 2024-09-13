Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.
Nuvve Stock Up 13.0 %
Shares of NVVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.47. 796,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $18.12.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 450.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,240.63%.
Institutional Trading of Nuvve
Nuvve Company Profile
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvve
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.