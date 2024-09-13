NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 0.6%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.93 and last traded at $108.75. Approximately 107,750,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 439,031,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $465,330,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 870.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

