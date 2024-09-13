Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.88. Oatly Group shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 131,429 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.05 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.96.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,603,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 834,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 429,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.