Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.70

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 64894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.98.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$598.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.17.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$208.40 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.7128099 EPS for the current year.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
