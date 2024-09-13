Olin (NYSE:OLN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.98

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.98 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 1212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Get Olin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Olin

Olin Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $2,486,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Olin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 69,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.