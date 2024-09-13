Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Omega Flex Stock Up 1.3 %

OFLX stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

