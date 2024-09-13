Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $259,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,500,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,985 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,372,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $195,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,978 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

