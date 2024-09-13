Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.51 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,774 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,238 shares of company stock worth $27,776,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 291.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

