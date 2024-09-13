Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $15.52 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

NYSE:ROK opened at $258.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

