Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 599,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,590,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 6.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DMAR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 54,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:DMAR opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

