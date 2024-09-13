Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 10,231 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,699,000 after acquiring an additional 201,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

