Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 32,131 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CALF stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.94.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.