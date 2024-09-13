Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,454 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $481,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the software company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 62,815 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $586.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.35. The company has a market capitalization of $260.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.86.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.